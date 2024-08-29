Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.42. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $156.49 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,728,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,201,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after buying an additional 107,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.