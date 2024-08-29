ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,972,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,171.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,972,798.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,731,755. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

