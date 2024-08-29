Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the July 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.0 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
