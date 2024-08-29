Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the July 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

