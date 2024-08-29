Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Affirm has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

