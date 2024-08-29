AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGM Group stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

