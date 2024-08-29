AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

AGNC Investment Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.6762 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

