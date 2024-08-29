Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

