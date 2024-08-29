Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akanda Trading Up 2.6 %

Akanda stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Akanda has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

