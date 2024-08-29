Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 8,851 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,380.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,561. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Akero Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

