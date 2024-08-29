Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 198,149 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,525,823 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,798,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

