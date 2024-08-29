Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 20,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

