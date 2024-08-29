Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCY. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $3,269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,982 shares during the period. Kim LLC grew its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

ALCY stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

