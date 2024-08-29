Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Down 95.5% in August

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

