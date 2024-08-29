Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.92.

Shares of ATD opened at C$78.97 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$68.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.47. The firm has a market cap of C$75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0706283 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

