Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $5.59. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 751,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

