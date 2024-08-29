Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 31st total of 547,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

