Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AENT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

