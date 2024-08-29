Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the July 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

