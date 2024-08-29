Ally Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,682 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 3,860 call options.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 194,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

