Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

