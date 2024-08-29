Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in August

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.26. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

