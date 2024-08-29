Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the July 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALVO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.08.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVO. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,391 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,662 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

