AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.