AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 7,066 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,829 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

