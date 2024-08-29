Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $260.21

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $198.57 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

