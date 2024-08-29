Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,816.80

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,816.80 ($76.71).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.46) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.59) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.11) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,548 ($99.54) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,891.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,985.41. The company has a market capitalization of £12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,541.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,636 ($74.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,790 ($115.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($100.54) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($68,267.12). Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

