Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $63.78

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

