Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $35.85

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.
PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics Price Performance
PTCT opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.93.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PTC Therapeutics
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.