Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $3.80

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

