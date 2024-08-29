Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $4.18

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

TWKS stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

