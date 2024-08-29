Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $5.09

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,903 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $4.10 on Monday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

