Analyzing Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) & Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prada and Movado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 31.58 Movado Group $664.37 million 0.81 $46.71 million $1.79 13.50

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prada. Movado Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prada 0 2 2 0 2.50 Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prada and Movado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Movado Group has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Prada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prada and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prada N/A N/A N/A Movado Group 6.09% 8.18% 5.47%

Dividends

Prada pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Prada pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Movado Group pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Movado Group beats Prada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business. The company sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores, e-commerce channels, department stores, independent retailers, and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

