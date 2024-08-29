ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $237.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $253.98. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $203.20 and a 12 month high of $304.22.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

