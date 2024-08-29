AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $39.64 on Thursday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.