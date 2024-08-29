AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $39.64 on Thursday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

