APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) SVP Louis Lambert Sells 5,679 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Louis Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,370. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

