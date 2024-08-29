APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 23,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Price Performance

APT Systems Company Profile



APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

