Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
