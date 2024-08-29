Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

