Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.92.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,307 shares of company stock worth $113,894,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.