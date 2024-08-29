Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 31,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.