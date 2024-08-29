Avalanche Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.92 or 0.00039676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and approximately $297.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,897,324 coins and its circulating supply is 404,894,224 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

