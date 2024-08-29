Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 3,769.5% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 36.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

