Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,433,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

