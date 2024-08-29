Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.07. 50,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 57,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 4.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
