B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 1.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.42. 155,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 30,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
