B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 1.8%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.42. 155,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 30,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.