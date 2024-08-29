Bailard Inc. Sells 17,202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

