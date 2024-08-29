Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

