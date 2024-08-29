Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $88.77, but opened at $86.09. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 496,157 shares traded.
The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
