Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $260.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.66 and a 200-day moving average of $319.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.