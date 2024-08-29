Barclays Cuts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $158.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $224.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

