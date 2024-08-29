Barclays Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $142.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

NYSE PVH opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 10,839.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

